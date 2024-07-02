Youths Drive Car Recklessly Through Patiala Streets, Video Goes Viral

Patiala, a usually bustling city, witnessed a terrifying incident on Tuesday when a group of youngsters drove recklessly through its streets. The white Hyundai Xcent, bearing a Haryana registration number, was seen hitting pedestrians and vehicles, leaving onlookers in shock.

The erratic driving was captured in a viral video, drawing immediate attention from the police. 'We received information about a Haryana-registered car being driven rashly and negligently,' a police official stated. The car had reportedly caused multiple accidents before it was finally stopped. The police are currently investigating whether the occupants were under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses, including one Simran, who chased the car on a two-wheeler and filmed the incident, said the vehicle hit a two-wheeler at a traffic signal and continued to accelerate recklessly. The frightening ride came to an end when the car struck a pillar, leading an enraged crowd to detain the youths and hand them over to the police. One youth managed to escape before being apprehended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)