Delhi Empowers ATIs to Enforce Lane Discipline for DTC Buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has proposed empowering assistant traffic inspectors of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to issue challans for lane violations. The recommendation aims to improve road safety, traffic flow, and the overall efficiency of the public transport system. The proposal awaits the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:40 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has put forward a recommendation to empower officers of the rank of assistant traffic inspector (ATI) in the DTC to issue challans for buses violating lane discipline under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

This significant step in road safety has been forwarded to the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor for approval, as stated by an official announcement.

"Empowering assistant traffic inspectors of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to issue challans for lane violations is crucial in enhancing road safety and ensuring adherence to traffic regulations,'' Gahlot said. ''This measure aims to improve traffic flow, reduce accidents, and enhance the efficiency of our public transport system."

Under this proposal, ATIs will be authorized to issue challans for offences under sections 177, 184, and 192A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Section 177 imposes a penalty of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1,500 for subsequent offences. Section 184 imposes a Rs 5,000 penalty for the first offence involving handheld communication devices and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offences. Section 192A imposes a penalty of Rs 10,000 for traffic violations.

