EU Slaps Heavy Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
The European Commission announced it will impose additional duties of up to 37.6% on imported electric vehicles made in China starting July 5. A breakdown by company includes tariff rates for major manufacturers such as BYD, Geely, and SAIC Group, with others like Tesla potentially receiving individualized rates later.
Here is a breakdown of the provisional tariffs by company: BYD: 17.4%
Includes: BYD Auto Co Ltd
BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd Changsha BYD Auto Co Ltd
Changsha Xingchao Auto Co Ltd Changzhou BYD Auto Co Ltd
Fuzhou BYD Industrial Co Ltd Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd
Jinan BYD Auto Co Ltd Geely: 19.9%
Includes: Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou) Co Ltd
Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co Ltd Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu) Co Ltd
Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry Co Ltd Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd
Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd SAIC Group: 37.6%
Includes: SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co Ltd
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd Nanjing Automobile (Group) Corp
SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd
SAIC General Motors Co Ltd Other companies the Commission said cooperated: 20.8%
Include: Aiways Automobile Co Ltd
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd
Chery Automobile Co Ltd China FAW Corp Ltd
Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Leapmotor Automobile Co Ltd
Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd NIO Holding Co Ltd
Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd * XPeng Inc
All other companies: 37.6% * The EU said Tesla may receive an individually calculated duty rate on its China-made EVs when definitive duties are imposed in November.
Source: European Commission (Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)
