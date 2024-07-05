Left Menu

KZN Govt Boosts Wool Production in Umzimkhulu with R6 Million Investment

Premier Thami Ntuli handed over resources worth over R6 million to the wool growers associations in the Harry Gwala District.

Image Credit: Wikimedia
Emerging wool producers in Umzimkhulu have received significant support from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to enhance wool quality and increase production. Premier Thami Ntuli handed over resources worth over R6 million to the wool growers associations in the Harry Gwala District.

The aid package, which includes rams, grazing fences, and dipping facilities, aims to stimulate the growth and sustainability of rural economies by providing essential resources and infrastructure to communal businesses.

Ntuli, along with Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) MEC, Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa, distributed Dohne Merino breeding rams to 14 wool growers associations in the district. This initiative is expected to improve the genetics of local sheep, enhancing wool quality and increasing production efficiency.

"This occasion marks a significant step in our efforts to support associations and cooperatives," said Premier Ntuli. "The KwaZulu-Natal government's investment in livestock, infrastructure, and training will yield positive results, enhancing the profitability of wool producers, ensuring market access, and fostering sustainable growth and development in rural areas."

The initiative aligns with broader economic goals to increase agricultural output and promote economic inclusivity in the region. The handover of the rams demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting rural agricultural development in the Harry Gwala District.

KaMadlopha-Mthethwa highlighted that the program would be expanded across the province, driving rural economic development, creating jobs, and improving the livelihoods of local farmers. "This move underscores our commitment to agricultural growth and economic inclusivity. We will assist all our farmers, particularly women and youth, in starting their agricultural businesses."

The local traditional leadership expressed excitement about the government's support. Speaking on behalf of Inkosi Sethuse, Induna Mbotho acknowledged the consistent aid sheep farmers have received over the years. "Our shearing sheds are our source of income, and the department has built many for various wool growers’ associations. We hope to have more in the area to increase our profits."

Mbotho also urged local farmers to be responsible for the livestock and infrastructure provided by the community.

 

