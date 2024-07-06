Jharkhand CM Pledges Support for Startups at 'Srijan'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to creating employment opportunities within the state.

Addressing the youth at the 'Srijan' startup conclave organized by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) at Aryabhatta Auditorium, Soren emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and assured full government support.

'The government wants to generate maximum investment and employment in the state. Our government will provide full support to the existing industries and those who want to set up industries here,' stated Soren, adding that a startup policy is already in place.

He acknowledged that startups are currently lagging but promised that the government will soon take concrete steps to strengthen and promote them, ensuring youth get employment through startups and offer employment to others.

