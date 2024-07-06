Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Western Ukraine: 14 Lives Lost

An oil truck collided with a minibus in western Ukraine, resulting in 14 fatalities, including a six-year-old child. Emergency Services reported that the accident left only one survivor, who is in serious condition and receiving treatment.

06-07-2024
An oil truck collided with a minibus on Saturday in western Ukraine, killing 14 people, including a six-year-old child, according to Emergency Services.

The report, posted on the Telegram messaging app, featured images of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield within the Rivne region. It highlighted that there was a single survivor who is in serious condition and currently being treated for her injuries.

