Tragic Collision in Western Ukraine: 14 Lives Lost
An oil truck collided with a minibus in western Ukraine, resulting in 14 fatalities, including a six-year-old child. Emergency Services reported that the accident left only one survivor, who is in serious condition and receiving treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:21 IST
The report, posted on the Telegram messaging app, featured images of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield within the Rivne region. It highlighted that there was a single survivor who is in serious condition and currently being treated for her injuries.
