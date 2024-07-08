Left Menu

Overloaded Haryana Roadways Bus Overturns, Leaves 50 Injured Including Students

An overloaded Haryana Roadways mini bus overturned near Pinjore, injuring 50 people, including over 40 school children. Authorities focused on rescue operations and providing medical aid. The driver and conductor were suspended. Investigations into the cause are ongoing, with reports indicating speed and turning issues.

An overloaded Haryana Roadways mini bus overturned near Pinjore on Monday, leaving 50 injured, most of them school children, officials reported.

Preliminary information indicates that over 40 children were among the injured in the accident. ''The mini bus overturned near a turn. The reasons behind the accident are under investigation. Our main focus at the moment was on rescue. All children are stable, no one has a threatening or critical injury,'' stated Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner, Yash Garg, at the civil hospital in Panchkula. ''Thirty children have been brought to the civil hospital in Panchkula. Others are under observation in Pinjore,'' he added.

Four adults were also brought to the civil hospital, including a 60-year-old woman with a crush injury on her arm, who has been referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. Accounts indicate the woman was on the road during the accident. Another injured person has been shifted to the ICU.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, BJP MLA from Panchkula, mentioned that the accident occurred near a village in Panchkula. He confirmed that the bus driver and conductor have been suspended. ''The bus was overloaded and we were told that the vehicle's speed was slightly in excess. As it approached a turn, it overturned,'' Gupta noted. ''Our first priority was to rescue and provide the best treatment to the injured,'' he emphasized.

