Farewell to a Visionary: The Legacy of Ram Buxani

Ram Buxani, a distinguished Indian businessman who relocated to the United Arab Emirates at 18, passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday. His death was mourned by India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, and many members of the Indian community. Buxani, the chairman of ITL Cosmos group, was also known for his philanthropy.

In a heartfelt tribute, Ambassador Sudhir said, "In his passing, the community has lost a guide, a role model and a mentor. Mr. Buxani has done the Indian community in the UAE proud. He will remain an inspiration for generations of Indians who call the UAE home."

Following the announcement of his death, community members shared memories and photographs, highlighting Buxani's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a business leader. While the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, reports suggest he may have fallen in his bathroom.

