Left Menu

Farewell to a Visionary: The Legacy of Ram Buxani

Ram Buxani, a prominent Indian businessman and philanthropist in the UAE, passed away at 83. India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, led the tributes, praising Buxani's contributions to the Indian community. His entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic efforts will continue to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:43 IST
Farewell to a Visionary: The Legacy of Ram Buxani
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ram Buxani, a distinguished Indian businessman who relocated to the United Arab Emirates at 18, passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday. His death was mourned by India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, and many members of the Indian community. Buxani, the chairman of ITL Cosmos group, was also known for his philanthropy.

In a heartfelt tribute, Ambassador Sudhir said, "In his passing, the community has lost a guide, a role model and a mentor. Mr. Buxani has done the Indian community in the UAE proud. He will remain an inspiration for generations of Indians who call the UAE home."

Following the announcement of his death, community members shared memories and photographs, highlighting Buxani's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a business leader. While the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, reports suggest he may have fallen in his bathroom.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024