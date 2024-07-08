Eastern Railway's Energy Efficiency Triumph: Savings Worth Over Rs 12 Crore in Q1 2024-25

Eastern Railway has saved electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 by implementing comprehensive measures to conserve both traction and non-traction energy, an official revealed on Monday.

According to the official, energy regeneration through three-phase locomotives enabled the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway to save 1,09,84,814 units of energy, translating to savings of approximately Rs 8.06 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The measures not only reduced the use of traction and non-traction energy but also significantly lowered the carbon footprint, saving electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore, ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra stated.

"In June 2024 alone, regenerating energy in 51 three-phase locomotives resulted in savings of 25,83,640 units, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.94 crore saved in the energy bill for the month," he added.

Mitra also highlighted that the steps taken by the zonal railway led to a reduction in fossil fuel consumption, contributing to sustainable development goals.

"These efforts not only result in substantial cost savings but also align with our broader objective of reducing dependence on fossil fuels," he noted.

Additionally, Eastern Railway saved over Rs 77 lakh through improved power factors and other non-traction energy bill rebates from April to May this fiscal year, added Mitra.

Furthermore, by enforcing the shutdown of 874 diesel locomotives when not operational, ER achieved significant high-speed diesel savings worth Rs 3.32 crore.

