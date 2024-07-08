Left Menu

Eastern Railway's Energy Efficiency Triumph: Savings Worth Over Rs 12 Crore in Q1 2024-25

Eastern Railway achieved significant electrical energy savings worth over Rs 12 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25. Through measures like energy regeneration by three-phase locomotives and forced diesel locomotive shutdowns, they reduced fossil fuel consumption and aligned with sustainable development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:21 IST
Eastern Railway's Energy Efficiency Triumph: Savings Worth Over Rs 12 Crore in Q1 2024-25
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Railway has saved electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 by implementing comprehensive measures to conserve both traction and non-traction energy, an official revealed on Monday.

According to the official, energy regeneration through three-phase locomotives enabled the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway to save 1,09,84,814 units of energy, translating to savings of approximately Rs 8.06 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The measures not only reduced the use of traction and non-traction energy but also significantly lowered the carbon footprint, saving electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore, ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra stated.

"In June 2024 alone, regenerating energy in 51 three-phase locomotives resulted in savings of 25,83,640 units, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.94 crore saved in the energy bill for the month," he added.

Mitra also highlighted that the steps taken by the zonal railway led to a reduction in fossil fuel consumption, contributing to sustainable development goals.

"These efforts not only result in substantial cost savings but also align with our broader objective of reducing dependence on fossil fuels," he noted.

Additionally, Eastern Railway saved over Rs 77 lakh through improved power factors and other non-traction energy bill rebates from April to May this fiscal year, added Mitra.

Furthermore, by enforcing the shutdown of 874 diesel locomotives when not operational, ER achieved significant high-speed diesel savings worth Rs 3.32 crore.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024