Godrej Industries Expands with Acquisition of Shree Vallabh Chemicals
Godrej Industries Ltd. announced its chemicals business unit's agreement to acquire Shree Vallabh Chemicals Unit II in Gujarat for an estimated Rs 45 crore. This acquisition will add Ethoxylation technology to Godrej's portfolio and expand their manufacturing capacity, offering cost synergies and catering to new customer applications.
Godrej Industries Ltd. announced on Monday that its chemicals business unit will acquire Shree Vallabh Chemicals' unit in Kheda, Gujarat, with an estimated investment of Rs 45 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, the business transfer agreement has been signed to acquire the Ethoxylation Unit II from Shree Vallabh Chemicals. This strategic move aims to enhance Godrej's product range by incorporating Ethoxylation technology into their portfolio.
The Shree Vallabh Ethoxylation Unit II offers a manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MTPA of finished products, and the transaction is expected to provide various cost synergies.
