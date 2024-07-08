Godrej Industries Expands with Acquisition of Shree Vallabh Chemicals

Godrej Industries Ltd. announced on Monday that its chemicals business unit will acquire Shree Vallabh Chemicals' unit in Kheda, Gujarat, with an estimated investment of Rs 45 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the business transfer agreement has been signed to acquire the Ethoxylation Unit II from Shree Vallabh Chemicals. This strategic move aims to enhance Godrej's product range by incorporating Ethoxylation technology into their portfolio.

The Shree Vallabh Ethoxylation Unit II offers a manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MTPA of finished products, and the transaction is expected to provide various cost synergies.

