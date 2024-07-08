Steelcase and IMA India Join Forces for 9th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable

Steelcase, the global leader in office furniture and workspace solutions, recently teamed up with IMA India for its 9th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable. The event, held from July 5th to July 7th at Taj Aravali in Udaipur, brought together India's top CEOs for key discussions.

This year's theme, 'Embracing Change: Strategizing for a World in Flux,' aimed to offer valuable insights and promote networking among industry leaders. This marked the fourth consecutive year of Steelcase's partnership with IMA India. The company showcased its 'Think' collection, enhancing the conference experience with its innovative and ergonomic seating solutions.

'We are delighted to partner with IMA India for this pivotal event,' stated Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director of Steelcase India and SAARC. 'This collaboration symbolizes a strong alliance of thought leadership and innovation, dedicated to addressing the critical challenges and opportunities in the furniture industry.' With a longstanding legacy of driving workplace innovation, Steelcase continues to foster strategic dialogue and positive change.

