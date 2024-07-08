Left Menu

Tata Realty Secures Rs 825 Crore Loan From IFC to Enhance Chennai's Green Commercial Project

Tata Realty has secured an Rs 825 crore loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to refinance its sustainable Ramanujan Intellion Park in Chennai. This funding will support the park's green building practices, integrating advanced sustainable technologies across its 4.67 million sq ft IT/ITES commercial space.

Tata Realty announced on Monday that it has secured an Rs 825 crore loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to refinance its green commercial project in Chennai.

The funding is directed towards the strategic refinancing of the Ramanujan Intellion Park, a significant development in sustainable real estate. The park has achieved notable reductions in emissions through renewable sources and carbon offsets, alongside significant savings in water usage and embodied energy in materials.

Located along Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai, the 25.27-acre Ramanujan Intellion Park features both SEZ and non-SEZ areas and hosts 40,000 to 60,000 professionals daily. This initiative is part of Tata Realty's broader commitment to elevating green commercial spaces across India.

