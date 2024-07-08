Italian Brand VLF Ventures Into India's Electric Scooter Market

Italian electric two-wheeler brand VLF on Monday announced its entry into the fast-growing Indian electric vehicle market in collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors. They plan to launch their e-scooter, Tennis, by the festive season this year.

Founded by designer Alessandro Tartarini in 1993, VLF will set up a manufacturing facility in Kolhapur. This facility will leverage the KAW Group's extensive six-decade manufacturing experience in the region to produce their two-wheelers.

VLF is looking to establish a robust dealer network across India, targeting major tier 1 and tier 2 cities, with 15 dealerships operational by the end of 2024 and plans to scale up to 50 by March next year. KAW Veloce Motors will handle both manufacturing and distribution, according to VLF.

''In a market that is extremely competitive and constantly evolving, we need to create products that are stylish and have a strong personality,'' said Tartarini.

With a focus on aspirational branding and premium riding experiences at affordable prices, VLF aims to make a significant impact on the Indian electric two-wheeler landscape, VLF said.

''With VLF, we want to give Indian consumers a range of electric scooters that excel in design and performance,'' added Tushar Shelke, Managing Director of KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd.

