United Airlines Flight Loses Wheel During Takeoff, Lands Safely

A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles and later safely landed in Denver. No injuries were reported on the ground or among the 174 passengers and seven crew members. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

A United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel on Monday while taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver, the airline said.

There were no reported injuries on the ground or on board Flight 1001, United said in a statement.

The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event, the statement said.

The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members.

On March 7, a United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco. It landed on a car in an airport employee parking lot. Nobody was hurt.

