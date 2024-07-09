Russian Airports Resume Flights Post Ukrainian Drone Attack
Russian airports in Astrakhan and Volgograd have resumed operations after being temporarily closed due to a Ukrainian drone attack. The Russian aviation authority confirmed the resumption, while the defense ministry reported that air defense systems neutralized 38 drones launched overnight by Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:35 IST
- Russia
Russia's Astrakhan and Volgograd airports have resumed flights after being temporarily closed due to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the Russian aviation authority's announcement on Tuesday.
Earlier, Russia's defense ministry reported that air defense systems successfully destroyed 38 drones launched by Ukraine during the previous night, targeting several regions.
