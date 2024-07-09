Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down on Drunk School Vehicle Drivers
The Bengaluru Traffic Police booked 23 school vehicle drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol during a special drive. A total of 3016 vehicles were checked. Offenders were prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act and their licenses sent to Regional Transport Offices. The initiative aims to ensure student safety.
In a robust measure to ensure road safety, the Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special drive on Tuesday, booking 23 school vehicle drivers found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
From 7 am to 9 am, authorities checked 3016 school vehicles, discovering 23 drivers who tested positive for alcohol consumption. These offenders were prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), M N Anucheth.
Their driving licenses have been forwarded to the respective Regional Transport Offices for further action. Additionally, 11 vehicles lacked fitness certificates and will be handed over to the RTOs. Anucheth affirmed that such drives will continue regularly to prioritize the safety of students and other road users.
