Indian Railways to Manufacture 10,000 Non-AC Coaches in Two Years

The Indian Railways will produce 10,000 non-AC coaches over the next two fiscal years to enhance facilities for common passengers. Plans include manufacturing general, sleeper, and sitting-cum-luggage rake coaches, along with high-capacity parcel vans and pantry cars. This aims to improve passenger comfort and accommodate seasonal demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:31 IST
The Indian Railways has announced its plan to manufacture 10,000 non-AC coaches over the next two fiscal years.

This initiative aims to improve facilities for common railway passengers by increasing the number of non-AC coaches by 22% in the next two years, according to a statement by Northern Railway.

The plan for fiscal year 2024-25 includes manufacturing 2,605 general coaches, 1,470 non-AC sleeper coaches, 323 sitting-cum-luggage rake (SLR) coaches, 32 high-capacity parcel vans, and 55 pantry cars. These will also be designed to improve passenger comfort, with general, sleeper, and SLR coaches for Amrit Bharat trains.

For the year 2025-26, the Railways will produce 2,710 general coaches, 1,910 non-AC sleeper coaches, 514 SLR coaches, 200 high-capacity parcel vans, and 110 pantry cars.

The focus is to ensure adequate and improved facilities for passengers travelling in non-AC coaches, and to enhance comfort and availability as per the varying passenger needs and seasonal demands, the statement added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

