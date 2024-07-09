East Central Railway Implements Advanced Water Level Monitoring System to Ensure Safety

The East Central Railway has taken a significant step towards ensuring safety by installing sensor-equipped alert devices on 57 railway bridges under its jurisdiction, aimed at monitoring the water levels of rivers. This measure comes in response to the incessant rains in Bihar over the last 24 hours, causing major rivers such as Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, and Kamla Balan to rise.

The modern water level monitoring system promptly informs officials when water levels cross the danger mark. Automatic alerts are sent to the mobile phones of relevant railway officials, enabling swift regulation of train services. 'This will help avert risks and ensure safe railway operations,' said Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The system is already operational on 34 bridges in the Samastipur division, nine in the Danapur, seven in Dhanbad, five in Sonepur, and two in the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya division. According to the latest bulletin from the Bihar Water Resources Department, several rivers are currently above the danger mark, prompting efforts from various departments for safety measures and evacuations.

