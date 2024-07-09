Left Menu

Jindal Steel & Power Plans Major Expansion in Odisha

Jindal Steel & Power is set to expand its Angul facility in Odisha, doubling its capacity to 12 MTPA by next year, with plans for the world's largest steel plant of 25 MTPA in six years. The company emphasizes green energy and sustainable steel production.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:41 IST
Naveen Jindal

Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) is on track to double its Angul facility's capacity in Odisha to 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current 6 MTPA by next year, Chairman Naveen Jindal announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Jindal, who led a delegation from the Indian Steel Association in a meeting with new Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighted JSP's commitment to Odisha's industrial and economic growth. 'In the next six years, we will construct the world's largest steel plant in Angul with a capacity of 25 MTPA,' he stated.

Jindal further stressed the importance of adopting green energy and sustainable practices within the steel industry. The delegation explored opportunities for industry expansion, including the development of special grade and green steel, and underscored the need for infrastructure growth and sustainable projects, such as slurry pipelines, to propel the state's steel sector.

