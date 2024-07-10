Left Menu

Central Railway Unveils Modern Crew Facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Central Railway has opened a new combined crew running room and booking lobby at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, featuring modern amenities to ensure staff convenience and stress relief. The facility includes 192 beds, separate rooms for female crew, recreational areas, and guarantees a minimum 16-hour rest post-trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:30 IST
Central Railway Unveils Modern Crew Facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway has inaugurated a state-of-the-art combined crew running room and booking lobby at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, aimed at enhancing staff convenience and reducing stress, officials announced on Tuesday.

The five-storey building offers 192 beds with separate rooms and washrooms specifically for female crew members. The ground floor houses essential amenities including a crew booking lobby, a linen and store room, and a locker room. The first floor features a canteen, dining area, gymnasium, yoga and meditation rooms, and a recreation hall.

Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila emphasized that the upgraded facilities ensure crew members receive adequate rest, bolstering passenger safety and security. Running staff, comprising loco pilots and train managers, are assured a minimum 16-hour rest after completing their journeys, Nila added.

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024