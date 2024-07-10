Central Railway Unveils Modern Crew Facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Central Railway has inaugurated a state-of-the-art combined crew running room and booking lobby at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, aimed at enhancing staff convenience and reducing stress, officials announced on Tuesday.

The five-storey building offers 192 beds with separate rooms and washrooms specifically for female crew members. The ground floor houses essential amenities including a crew booking lobby, a linen and store room, and a locker room. The first floor features a canteen, dining area, gymnasium, yoga and meditation rooms, and a recreation hall.

Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila emphasized that the upgraded facilities ensure crew members receive adequate rest, bolstering passenger safety and security. Running staff, comprising loco pilots and train managers, are assured a minimum 16-hour rest after completing their journeys, Nila added.