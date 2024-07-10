Left Menu

Vedanta's Transformation: Chairman Anil Agarwal Confirms Six-Way Split

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal announced the company's plan to split into six independent companies during the 59th Annual General Meeting. The proposed demerger, approved by a majority of creditors, aims to unlock massive value and provide more independence for each entity. The move aligns with Vedanta's core values and commitment to sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:38 IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal announced on Wednesday that the company is moving forward with the proposed demerger, which will result in the formation of six distinct firms, unlocking significant value.

The plan has received approval from the majority of its creditors, marking a major milestone in Vedanta's strategy to split into six independent listed companies. Agarwal shared this development during the company's 59th Annual General Meeting.

'We are progressing with the demerger of our businesses, which will establish six robust companies, each becoming a Vedanta in its own right,' Agarwal said. 'This will unlock substantial value.' He further explained that each demerged entity would chart its own path while adhering to Vedanta's core principles and innovative spirit.

