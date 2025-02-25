Apple's Diversity Dilemma: Shareholders Back Stance Amid Trump-Era Scrutiny

In a recent shareholder meeting, Apple's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) was put to the test as a conservative group pushed for the tech giant to abandon its inclusive employment policies. However, the shareholders rejected this proposal, aligning with the company's ongoing dedication to fostering a diverse workforce.

The effort to sway Apple to backtrack on its DEI initiatives was spearheaded by the National Centre for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank which argued that merit should replace diversity. Despite the presentation of potential legal challenges and the Trump administration's scrutiny, CEO Tim Cook maintained that diversity remains integral to Apple's operations.

Even amid these tensions, Cook has preserved a working relationship with President Trump, which allows Apple to dodge iPhone tariffs amidst the broader geopolitical climate. After recent dialogues between the two, Apple announced a substantial $500 billion investment in the U.S. economy and job creation initiatives, gaining Trump's approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)