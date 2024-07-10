Commerce Ministry's Hyderabad Outreach: Shipping Industry Highlights

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the leadership of Minister Piyush Goyal, hosted an Outreach Program in Hyderabad. The event brought together industry leaders, including Pushpank Kaushik, CEO of Jassper Shipping, a distinguished international shipping firm based in Hyderabad, to deliberate on crucial sectoral issues. With a 30-year legacy, Jassper Shipping stands as Asia's largest agency network, underscoring its strategic role in global shipping.

The Outreach Programme, designed to create a nurturing business environment for growth and innovation in Telangana, saw participation from 200 individuals across various sectors. This included women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, chambers of commerce, industry associations, export promotion councils (EPCs), and start-ups. Prominent figures such as G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, and D. Sridhar Babu, Industries Minister for the Government of Telangana, also attended. At the event, Kaushik engaged with G. Kishan Reddy and Piyush Goyal, sharing insights into the shipping and logistics industry. Goyal commended the industry's contributions and reiterated the government's pledge to support such initiatives.

Pushpank Kaushik called for enhanced financial backing from banks for the shipping industry, highlighting the sector's needs. Addressing the Union Ministers, he stated, 'Logistics and shipping professionals aim to become ship owners but face insufficient banking support and industry recognition. This contrasts sharply with the support seen in nations like Vietnam, Singapore, and the UAE. Addressing these issues is vital for fostering growth and competitiveness in our shipping industry.' The Ministry showcased numerous initiatives, such as Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), PM GatiShakti, Start-Up India, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), NICDC, Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Exports, GeM Portal, and SEZs. Telangana's proactive measures to attract investments across various sectors, establishing the state as a leading business and investment destination, were also acknowledged.

Jassper Shipping, a celebrated name in the national and international shipping industry, serves diverse industries and over 115 companies globally. Boasting a vast network of more than 500 owners and operators, it is the largest agency network in Asia, with a significant footprint in South East Asia, Africa, AG, the Red Sea, and the Far East. As India's best-connected NVOCC and liner agency, Jassper handles over 5000 TEUs across different locations in the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content in any way)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)