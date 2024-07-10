Left Menu

Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Land Acquisition to Commence Post Banker and Railways Approval

The commencement of land acquisition for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) Corridor-1 is pending approvals from German KfW Development Bank, European Investment Bank, and Indian Railways. Despite an initial completion target set for December 2025, the deadline has been extended to December 2027 by the Karnataka government.

The land acquisition process for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) for Corridor-1 will start only after getting approvals from the bankers and the Indian Railways, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to Railway Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) (K-RIDE) Managing Director N Manjula, Germany based KfW Development Bank and European Investment Bank have approved the loan for the Corridor-1 and soon the work would start.

"Regarding Corridor-1 the bank loan has happened. Tender documents have been sent to KFW and EIB, because the project is happening with their help. We will start the project once we get the clearance from them," Manjula told reporters here.

