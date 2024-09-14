Modi Government Boosts Farmers' Income through Strategic Export and Import Policies
The Narendra Modi government is enhancing exports and modifying import duties to ensure better prices for farmers. Key decisions include removing minimum export prices for onions and Basmati rice, and increasing import duties on certain oils. These measures aim to boost farmers' incomes and support agricultural growth.
- Country:
- India
The Narendra Modi administration is ramping up exports to secure fair prices for farmers' crops, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.
Shah highlighted that the government has made three significant decisions to prioritize farmers' interests: eliminating the minimum export price (MEP) for onions and Basmati rice, and revising export duties.
'The Modi government has decided to remove the MEP on onions and reduce export duty from 40% to 20%, which will boost onion exports and increase farmers' income,' stated Shah on the social media platform 'X.'
The home minister also confirmed that abolishing the MEP on Basmati rice will allow farmers to earn higher profits through exports.
'Additionally, the government has opted to raise import duties on crude palm, soya, and sunflower oils from 12.5% to 32.5%, and on their refined versions from 13.75% to 35.75%. This move aims to fetch better prices for India's soybean farmers, thereby increasing their revenue,' Shah elaborated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
APEDA and IRRI Showcase Innovations in Non-Basmati Rice Varieties and Value-Added Products at Workshop
APEDA and IRRI Collaborate to Boost Non-Basmati Rice Exports and Innovations
India Lifts Minimum Export Price on Basmati Rice to Boost Farmer Incomes
Government Scraps Minimum Price Thresholds to Boost Exports of Onion and Basmati Rice
Government Lifts Minimum Export Price on Onion and Basmati Rice to Boost Exports