India's First Vande Metro: Transforming Medium-Distance Inter-City Travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate India's first Vande Metro on Monday in Gujarat. The innovative train aims to transform inter-city travel with its medium-distance capabilities and state-of-the-art features, according to the Railway Ministry.

Starting from Bhuj and reaching Ahmedabad in just 5.45 hours, the Vande Metro will commence its regular service from September 17. The journey, covering 359 km, will cost passengers Rs 455. Unlike other metros, Vande Metro focuses on connecting central and peripheral cities, offering faster acceleration and deceleration for quicker commutes.

The train features advanced safety systems, modular interiors, and numerous passenger amenities such as Divyangjan-friendly toilets, air-conditioned cabins, and continuous LED lighting. Designed with inclusivity in mind, it promises smooth and comfortable travel experiences for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)