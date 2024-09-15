Left Menu

Marathon Delay: IndiGo Flight's 18-Hour Struggle

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha faced an extensive delay of nearly 18 hours due to a technical issue. Passengers waited inside the aircraft for over four hours before being deplaned. The airline provided refreshment and rebooking services, with passengers expressing their frustrations on social media.

  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight destined for Doha from Mumbai experienced a significant delay on Sunday, leaving passengers stuck inside the aircraft for over four hours. Initially scheduled to depart at 4 am, the flight eventually took off at 9:45 pm, following a technical issue and procedural delays.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to voice complaints about the long wait. IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E 1303 was delayed due to a technical problem and said the delay was exacerbated by various procedural hurdles.

The airline has apologized for the inconvenience, offering refreshments and necessary assistance. Affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and rebooked according to their final destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

