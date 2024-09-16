PM Modi Flags Off New Vande Bharat Express Between Durg and Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually flagged off a new Vande Bharat Express train connecting Durg in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The latest addition to the Vande Bharat fleet is expected to boost tourism and economic activities in both regions.

The inauguration was conducted virtually from Ahmedabad, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other dignitaries joining via video conferencing. Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu also attended the ceremony held at Raipur railway station.

The Vande Bharat Express offers several advanced features, including enhanced passenger comfort and upgraded safety measures. The train will operate six days a week, cutting travel time from 11 hours to eight hours between the two cities and underscoring its importance in facilitating regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)