Chandigarh University Achieves Unprecedented Placements in Hospitality and Tourism Sector

Chandigarh University has set a new benchmark in campus placements for Travel Tourism and Hotel Management, with over 834 students securing jobs during 2023 and 2024. The university reported a substantial 38% increase in job offers compared to previous years, demonstrating its strong presence in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The highest package offered to the students doubled, reaching Rs. 21 LPA in 2024 compared to Rs. 10 LPA in 2023. Notably, 381 students secured positions at prestigious five-star hotels and significant player positions in the aviation industry, with offers from top airlines like Lufthansa and British Airways.

The institution has been recognized as India's top hospitality school, receiving accolades from QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. With 310 students offered internships by Walt Disney, the university continues to enhance student careers through industry-aligned programs and strategic partnerships.

