Left Menu

Chandigarh University Achieves Unprecedented Placements in Hospitality and Tourism Sector

Chandigarh University witnessed a record-breaking year in campus placements for its Travel Tourism and Hotel Management department. More than 834 students secured jobs between 2023 and 2024, in both international and national sectors like hotels, airlines, and travel companies, with top packages soaring to Rs. 21 LPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:16 IST
Chandigarh University Achieves Unprecedented Placements in Hospitality and Tourism Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh University has set a new benchmark in campus placements for Travel Tourism and Hotel Management, with over 834 students securing jobs during 2023 and 2024. The university reported a substantial 38% increase in job offers compared to previous years, demonstrating its strong presence in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The highest package offered to the students doubled, reaching Rs. 21 LPA in 2024 compared to Rs. 10 LPA in 2023. Notably, 381 students secured positions at prestigious five-star hotels and significant player positions in the aviation industry, with offers from top airlines like Lufthansa and British Airways.

The institution has been recognized as India's top hospitality school, receiving accolades from QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. With 310 students offered internships by Walt Disney, the university continues to enhance student careers through industry-aligned programs and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025