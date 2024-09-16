BJP MLA Sarita Bahdauriya Falls on Tracks During Vande Bharat Express Flag-Off
BJP MLA Sarita Bahdauriya fell onto the railway tracks during the flag-off event for the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. The incident occurred amid a crowded platform and was captured on video. Fortunately, she escaped without visible injuries and was rescued promptly. The train service will commence soon.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Etawah MLA Sarita Bahdauriya fell onto the railway tracks while attempting to wave the green flag for the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express on Monday. Purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media.
The incident unfolded on a crowded platform as the train arrived around 6 pm. The 61-year-old BJP lawmaker was among those holding the green flag. Following the train's virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was flagged off by Rail Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu from Agra.
BJP's Etawah unit treasurer Sanjeev Bhadauriya stated that Sarita Bahdauriya was helped off the track, consulted doctors, and is now resting at home. Videos showed political figures crowding the platform, which caused chaos. The MLA was quickly rescued after falling onto the tracks. The Vande Bharat Express' operation date will be announced soon, covering Agra to Varanasi in approximately seven hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vande Bharat Express Faces Technical Snag, Stranding Passengers in Etawah
Expansion of Vande Bharat Express Services in Odisha
PM Modi to Launch Subhadra Yojana and Flag Off Vande Bharat Express in Odisha
Five Arrested for Stone Pelting at Vande Bharat Express in Chhattisgarh
Odisha Welcomes New Vande Bharat Express Trains