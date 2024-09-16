Left Menu

BJP MLA Sarita Bahdauriya Falls on Tracks During Vande Bharat Express Flag-Off

BJP MLA Sarita Bahdauriya fell onto the railway tracks during the flag-off event for the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. The incident occurred amid a crowded platform and was captured on video. Fortunately, she escaped without visible injuries and was rescued promptly. The train service will commence soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:15 IST
BJP MLA Sarita Bahdauriya Falls on Tracks During Vande Bharat Express Flag-Off
incident
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Etawah MLA Sarita Bahdauriya fell onto the railway tracks while attempting to wave the green flag for the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express on Monday. Purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media.

The incident unfolded on a crowded platform as the train arrived around 6 pm. The 61-year-old BJP lawmaker was among those holding the green flag. Following the train's virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was flagged off by Rail Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu from Agra.

BJP's Etawah unit treasurer Sanjeev Bhadauriya stated that Sarita Bahdauriya was helped off the track, consulted doctors, and is now resting at home. Videos showed political figures crowding the platform, which caused chaos. The MLA was quickly rescued after falling onto the tracks. The Vande Bharat Express' operation date will be announced soon, covering Agra to Varanasi in approximately seven hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024