Goods Train Derailment in Sonbhadra Disrupts Rail Traffic

The engine of a goods train derailed in Sonbhadra early on Monday, disrupting rail traffic for hours after debris from a nearby hill fell on the tracks due to heavy rains, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported and rail traffic was restored after the tracks were cleared of the debris, they said. Around 3 am on Monday, the goods train heading from Chunar to Chopan in the Sonbhadra district hit the debris near Brahmababa bridge and its engine got derailed, a railway official said.

Soon after receiving information about the incident from the driver and guard of the goods train, railway staff reached the spot and started the repair work. Due to the derailment, a goods train was stopped at Chunar and the Jammutavi Express was diverted from Garhwa.

Sonbhadra station master Ajay Babu said after the accident, officials reached the spot and got the debris removed following which traffic resumed on the track. In a separate incident in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, train operations were briefly disrupted on Monday morning after a rail track was found broken, according to officials.

A railway track broke near Rajnipur railway crossing, east of Harpalganj railway station in the Sultanpur rail division. The incident was discovered around 7 AM when the Suheldev Express, coming from Sultanpur, passed over the damaged track, producing a loud noise, the local station master Krishna Nand Pandey said.

The breakage was promptly reported to the control room. Consequently, the Sadbhavna Express, coming from Delhi, was halted at Harpalganj station. Repair work took approximately two hours, after which train services resumed, Pandey added.

(With inputs from agencies.)