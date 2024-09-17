Left Menu

Table Space Expands Bengaluru Footprint with Rs 500 Crore Acquisition

Table Space has acquired 5 lakh sq ft office space in Whitefield, Bengaluru for around Rs 500 crore, marking the second biggest asset in their portfolio. The deal, facilitated by CBRE, highlights the rising demand for flexible workspaces as companies adopt hybrid working models post-pandemic.

Updated: 17-09-2024 10:32 IST
Table Space, known for providing flexible corporate workspaces, has acquired 5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru for approximately Rs 500 crore. This expansion comes amidst increasing demand for flexible working solutions.

The newly acquired property, Kalyani Camellia located in Whitefield, is the second significant asset for Table Space. Kunal Mehra, President of Table Space, confirmed the transaction, which was facilitated by real estate consultancy CBRE.

This acquisition underscores Bengaluru's importance as a key market for Table Space, contributing 46% of their overall revenue. The company, established in 2017, has developed over 9.5 million square feet of customized workspaces across India to meet the evolving needs of corporates in a post-pandemic world.

