Record-Breaking Success at Electronica India, Productronica India, and SEMICON India 2024

The 2024 editions of electronica India, productronica India, and SEMICON India concluded with unprecedented success, establishing themselves as Southeast Asia's premier platforms for the electronics industry. Over three days, the event attracted an eager crowd who explored the latest products and innovations from 839 companies spanning 29 countries. The trade fairs witnessed 45,532 visitors and facilitated over 2,000 buyer-seller meetings.

Hosted at the India Expo Mart Ltd. (IEML), the event's significance was underscored by the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's growing importance in the global electronics and semiconductor sectors. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, along with other high-profile ministers, emphasized the government's commitment to nurturing a robust and innovative electronics sector.

Industry leaders and attendees celebrated the fair's success. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, praised the dynamic growth of India's electronics industry and the innovative showcases. Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe Munchen, pointed out the event's vitality and substantial participation. Testimonials from key industry players underscored the event's role in fostering meaningful connections and business growth within the electronics ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)