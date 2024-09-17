Left Menu

Record-Breaking Success at Electronica India, Productronica India, and SEMICON India 2024

The 2024 editions of electronica India, productronica India, and SEMICON India concluded as Southeast Asia's largest electronics industry platform. The event highlighted India's pivotal role in the global electronics and semiconductor sectors, drawing 45,532 visitors and hosting over 2,000 business meetings with exhibitors from 29 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:45 IST
Record-Breaking Success at Electronica India, Productronica India, and SEMICON India 2024
electronica India, productronica India, and SEMICON India 2024 set a new benchmark as Southeast Asia's largest electronics platform. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2024 editions of electronica India, productronica India, and SEMICON India concluded with unprecedented success, establishing themselves as Southeast Asia's premier platforms for the electronics industry. Over three days, the event attracted an eager crowd who explored the latest products and innovations from 839 companies spanning 29 countries. The trade fairs witnessed 45,532 visitors and facilitated over 2,000 buyer-seller meetings.

Hosted at the India Expo Mart Ltd. (IEML), the event's significance was underscored by the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's growing importance in the global electronics and semiconductor sectors. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, along with other high-profile ministers, emphasized the government's commitment to nurturing a robust and innovative electronics sector.

Industry leaders and attendees celebrated the fair's success. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, praised the dynamic growth of India's electronics industry and the innovative showcases. Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe Munchen, pointed out the event's vitality and substantial participation. Testimonials from key industry players underscored the event's role in fostering meaningful connections and business growth within the electronics ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024