Adani Group Denies Claims of Fast-Tracked Kenya Airport Proposal Approval

The Adani Group has denied reports by a Kenyan newspaper alleging that their proposal for the Kenya Airport Authority was cleared within 17 days. The conglomerate clarified they have not made any statement or engaged with media on the matter, condemning the spread of misinformation.

18-09-2024
Adani Group (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Adani Group on Wednesday rejected claims made by a Kenyan newspaper about the swift approval of their proposal for the Kenya Airports Authority. According to a now-deleted tweet from the newspaper, the Adani Group's proposal was allegedly cleared in just 17 days, raising questions about the approval process.

The conglomerate issued a clarification, stating, 'We have come across a report published by the Standard (Kenya) claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal. We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false. The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter.'

Earlier, the Adani Group had categorically stated that neither the conglomerate nor its subsidiaries have issued any press statements concerning its projects in Kenya. An Adani Group spokesperson condemned the circulation of 'multiple fraudulent press releases' and vowed to take legal action against those spreading false narratives. The group urged media outlets to verify facts through official channels to avoid misinformation.

