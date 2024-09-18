IYDF and Dezign Layers Bring Smiles to Children at Vivekanand Kushtha Ashram

MEERUT, India—The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Dezign Layers, hosted a special charity event at Vivekanand Kushtha Ashram. The occasion aimed to provide essential living supplies, educational materials, and recreational equipment to children, offering them joy through interactive activities.

Diverse donations ranged from badminton rackets to educational supplies like water bottles and pencil cases. Daily essentials such as soap and food items were also provided. These contributions aim to enhance living conditions and boost the children's cognitive skills and confidence in learning.

Led by Mr. Shirish Khanna, the event saw active participation from ten volunteers and 40 children. Engaging in games like carrom and shuttlecock, the atmosphere was filled with joy. Mr. Amit Kumar, the head of the ashram, ensured smooth proceedings.

The event began with the distribution of supplies and group photos, followed by an engaging session of recreational games. The volunteers, including Akash Kumar and Aman Kakker, played a crucial role in facilitating the activities, bringing energy and smiles to the children.

Reflecting on the event, Shirish Khanna of Dezign Layers expressed gratitude, highlighting the emotional fulfillment derived from seeing the children's smiles. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives and pledged continued support for underprivileged children.

This event highlighted the commitment of IYDF and Dezign Layers to social welfare, aiming to arrange more charity projects globally. Moving forward, IYDF aims to continuously bring love and hope to needy children, helping them build a brighter future.

