Freight Train Derailment Near Vrindavan Road Station
Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed around 8 pm near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh, blocking three rail lines on the Mathura-Palwal route. Efforts are underway to clear the lines, with authorities assessing the usability of a fourth line.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh around 8 pm on Wednesday, a railway spokesperson said.
''The derailment has blocked three rail lines, bringing train traffic to a halt on the Mathura-Palwal route,'' stated the CPRO of NCR railway zone.
Efforts are ongoing to clear these lines as soon as possible, with authorities examining the fourth line to ensure it remains unobstructed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement