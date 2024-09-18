Freight Train Derailment Near Vrindavan Road Station

Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh around 8 pm on Wednesday, a railway spokesperson said.

''The derailment has blocked three rail lines, bringing train traffic to a halt on the Mathura-Palwal route,'' stated the CPRO of NCR railway zone.

Efforts are ongoing to clear these lines as soon as possible, with authorities examining the fourth line to ensure it remains unobstructed.

(With inputs from agencies.)