Left Menu

Freight Train Derailment Near Vrindavan Road Station

Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed around 8 pm near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh, blocking three rail lines on the Mathura-Palwal route. Efforts are underway to clear the lines, with authorities assessing the usability of a fourth line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:20 IST
Freight Train Derailment Near Vrindavan Road Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh around 8 pm on Wednesday, a railway spokesperson said.

''The derailment has blocked three rail lines, bringing train traffic to a halt on the Mathura-Palwal route,'' stated the CPRO of NCR railway zone.

Efforts are ongoing to clear these lines as soon as possible, with authorities examining the fourth line to ensure it remains unobstructed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024