IYDF and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center Bring Joy to Orphans in Kadapa

VMPL Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center to host a heartfelt charity event at the Shalom Anadha Sharnalayam Orphanage. The event aimed to provide 40 orphans with essential living supplies and educational materials while offering interactive activities to enhance their sense of belonging.

Led by Paturu Manohar Reddy, founder of Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center, the event saw 10 volunteers, including Ashok, Noor Ismail, Sardhar Shaik, and Viswa Royal, participating. They spent a warm afternoon with the children at the orphanage, located in Sumitra Nagar, under the coordination of Ms. Deva Sudha, the head of the orphanage. The event ran smoothly from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The volunteers donated essential items, including rice, wheat, and spices, to support the children's daily needs. They also provided books, pens, chocolates, biscuits, school bags, and badminton sets to enrich the children's education and recreation. The children's smiles spread joy among the volunteers, making the event a memorable one.

In addition to the supplies, volunteers organized badminton matches, engaging the children in sports activities that taught them teamwork and brought joy. This meaningful exchange of hearts and minds boosted the children's confidence and made them feel the love and support of society.

Paturu Manohar Reddy shared, "Interacting with these children brought us a sense of warmth and fulfillment we've never felt before. Seeing their smiles made all our efforts worth it." Volunteers expressed their commitment to continue their charitable involvement, feeling the unconditional love and care from the children.

IYDF and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center intend to keep supporting vulnerable groups like the children at Shalom Anadha Sharnalayam Orphanage. They aim to offer more support and assistance through similar activities. This event was not just about donations; it was about showing care and inspiring the children for the future.

Looking ahead, IYDF and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center will continue working together to bring warmth and hope to children in need, helping them grow up with love and guiding them toward a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)