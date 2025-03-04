Philippine City Donations Under Scrutiny Amid Espionage Accusations
A Philippine city accepted donations from groups with ties to accused Chinese spies, allegedly received in good faith. Despite accepting funds and equipment, the city maintains that no conditions were attached. However, authorities are investigating the donations due to strained relations with China over territorial disputes.
A Philippine city found itself in the spotlight as donations from groups with connections to Chinese nationals, now accused of espionage, were put under scrutiny. The Tarlac City mayor, Cristy Angeles, affirmed they accepted these contributions in good faith, aiming to enhance public service without any binding conditions.
The donations included 15 motorcycles for law enforcement and amounts for educational purposes. Concerns arose when a Chinese national linked to espionage appeared in media handing over a significant cheque. The government insists no undue influence stemmed from these donations.
Amidst growing speculation, a senior Philippine official announced investigations are underway to determine any ulterior motives. This comes as tensions between the Philippines and China escalate over maritime disputes, casting a shadow over bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
