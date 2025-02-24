Pioneering Organ Donation and Electric Mobility: A Visionary Stance by Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for increased awareness and collaboration on organ donation, commending the ongoing efforts of medical experts and institutions in this vital area.

Addressing the audience at the two-day SAMAGAM-2025 event organized by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) in collaboration with the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), Abdullah praised the work of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and other medical colleges in transplant operations and urged the implementation of cadaveric organ donation in the state.

Alongside the organ donation agenda, Abdullah flagged off the second season of the EV drive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, highlighting advancements in EV technology and infrastructure. This initiative aims to set new records, supporting the growth of India's electric vehicle ecosystem and promoting sustainable transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)