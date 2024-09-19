U.S. Dollar Slips Post-Fed Rate Cut Amid Global Market Moves

The U.S. dollar dipped on Thursday following a larger-than-expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which had been anticipated by the markets. The Fed initiated its monetary easing cycle with a half-percentage-point cut, emphasized by Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on ensuring continued low unemployment as inflation softens.

Market expectations had veered towards a dovish outcome before the decision, with a 65% probability of a 50 basis point cut. Experts like Salman Ahmed from Fidelity International noted the preemptive nature of the cut and the cautious stance on future policy easing. The dollar index saw a slight drop, maintaining stability close to pre-decision levels.

Global market reactions included a rise in the Australian and New Zealand dollars, bolstered by favorable domestic data. In contrast, the yen experienced a sharp squeeze in short positions against the dollar, while currencies like the euro and sterling saw moderate gains. Britain's steady inflation data swayed central bank rate expectations, reinforcing a likely hold on interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)