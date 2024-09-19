'TB Free India' Mission Gains Momentum with Private Sector Involvement

The 'TB Free India' mission is gaining significant momentum through the active participation of the private sector, especially in the realm of capacity building. Quality-certified diagnostic services from private laboratories are emerging as critical catalysts in identifying the 'missing millions' who have not yet received TB services.

As per the latest WHO Global TB Report, around 3 million people worldwide missed out on TB services in 2022, although the disease continues to infect 10 million people and cause 1.3 million deaths annually. Despite international and national commitments to eliminate TB by 2030 and 2025 respectively, the success largely hinges on robust infrastructure and capacity building. The India TB Report 2024 highlights a slight uptick in TB cases in 2023, with 27.8 lakh cases and 3.2 lakh deaths.

To address this burden, the Indian government under the National Tuberculosis Examination Program (NTEP) has begun certifying the quality of tests conducted by private organizations. This strategic move aims to bolster diagnostic accuracy and capacity. Recently, City X Ray & Scan Clinic in Delhi-NCR became the first lab to receive NTEP certification for First Line, Line Probe Assay (FL LPA) testing, symbolizing a significant step toward quality diagnostics.

Dr. Sunita Kapoor, Director & Laboratory Head at City X Ray & Scan Clinic, stated, 'Our state-of-the-art BSL-3 TB Lab has long provided quality diagnostic services. The recent NTEP certification for FL LPA is a hallmark of the accuracy and reliability of our reports, reinforcing our commitment to the TB Free India Mission.'

City X Ray & Scan Clinic's achievement underscores its dedication to supporting the Government of India's 'TB Mukt Bharat' initiative. 'We are proud to be the first lab in Delhi NCR with NTEP certification for FL LPA,' added Dr. Charu Agrawal, Head of Microbiology and TB Division. 'Our team is steadfast in providing top-notch diagnostic services to aid India in achieving a TB-free future by 2025.'

Experts assert that increased private sector involvement in expanding infrastructure and capacity is essential for India to meet its TB elimination goals. The government is encouraged to play a proactive role in this collaborative mission.

