Ruptured Fuel Hose Sparks Mid-Flight Fire on Cathay Pacific Airbus A350

A Hong Kong aviation probe attributed a mid-flight fire on a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 to a ruptured fuel hose. The aircraft, en route to Zurich, safely returned to Hong Kong. Inspections and precautionary measures have been initiated to prevent similar future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:59 IST
A probe by Hong Kong's aviation authority attributed a mid-flight fire on a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 to a ruptured fuel hose this month.

The aircraft, traveling to Zurich with 348 passengers and crew, detected the fire mid-journey and returned safely to Hong Kong, grounding other Cathay flights. The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) identified a ruptured fuel hose in the jet's second engine, with secondary hoses also showing wear.

The AAIA reported this serious incident highlighted the potential dangers of fuel leaks causing engine fires. They urged Rolls-Royce to implement specific inspection requirements. Rolls-Royce and Airbus have yet to comment. Following the incident, Cathay has initiated fleet-wide inspections of its Airbus A350 aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

