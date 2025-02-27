Rolls-Royce and LSEG Propel FTSE 100 Amid Market Fluctuations

On Thursday, British stocks saw mixed results as the FTSE 100 was buoyed by promising forecasts from Rolls-Royce and the London Stock Exchange Group, counteracted by Ocado's disappointing pace in robotic site rollouts. This left the FTSE 250 down by 0.9% at a one-month low.

The aerospace and defence index highlighted the day with Rolls-Royce gaining nearly 16%, reaching unprecedented heights after adjusting its mid-term targets. London Stock Exchange Group also saw a 6.1% boost following promising growth and profitability forecasts for 2025.

In contrast, WPP shares tumbled 16% after predicting stagnant revenue and profit due to challenges in the Chinese market and U.S. uncertainties. Meanwhile, Trump's impending tariffs kept global investors wary, affecting tariff-sensitive stocks across Europe.

