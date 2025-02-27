Left Menu

Rolls-Royce and LSEG Propel FTSE 100 Amid Market Fluctuations

British stocks ended mixed, with the FTSE 100 lifted by Rolls-Royce and LSEG's optimistic forecasts, while Ocado's slower rollout impacted the midcap index. Rolls-Royce shares surged as targets were raised, while WPP's forecast disappointed due to international market uncertainties.

On Thursday, British stocks saw mixed results as the FTSE 100 was buoyed by promising forecasts from Rolls-Royce and the London Stock Exchange Group, counteracted by Ocado's disappointing pace in robotic site rollouts. This left the FTSE 250 down by 0.9% at a one-month low.

The aerospace and defence index highlighted the day with Rolls-Royce gaining nearly 16%, reaching unprecedented heights after adjusting its mid-term targets. London Stock Exchange Group also saw a 6.1% boost following promising growth and profitability forecasts for 2025.

In contrast, WPP shares tumbled 16% after predicting stagnant revenue and profit due to challenges in the Chinese market and U.S. uncertainties. Meanwhile, Trump's impending tariffs kept global investors wary, affecting tariff-sensitive stocks across Europe.

