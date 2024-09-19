Left Menu

SEBI Restrains Axis Capital from New Assignments Amid Alleged Norm Violations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has prohibited Axis Capital, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, from taking new assignments as a merchant banker or underwriter in the debt segment due to alleged regulatory violations, until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:36 IST
SEBI Restrains Axis Capital from New Assignments Amid Alleged Norm Violations
Securities and Exchange Board of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an interim order restricting Axis Capital Limited (ACL), a subsidiary of Axis Bank, from undertaking any new assignments as a merchant banker, arranger, or underwriter in the debt segment due to alleged regulatory infringements. The prohibition will be in effect until further notice.

According to SEBI, ACL provided guarantees for the redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) under the guise of underwriting, an activity not permitted under current regulations. SEBI emphasized that such activities pose risks to the financial system and could disrupt market order. Credit rating agencies had rated the instruments based on these guarantees, potentially misleading investors.

The order will be reviewed by the Reserve Bank of India to scrutinize ACL's operations as a banking subsidiary. SEBI's inspection of ACL was prompted by a report from a SEBI Registered Research Analyst highlighting concerns over a high-risk transaction. ACL has 21 days from receipt of the order to respond or request a personal hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024