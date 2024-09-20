Left Menu

Engine Fire Spurs Scrutiny on Airbus A350 Maintenance

A faulty cleaning process during maintenance is under investigation after an engine fire forced a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 carrying 348 passengers to return to base. European regulators have called for widespread engine checks, and investigators have identified a ruptured fuel hose as a potential cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:57 IST
Engine Fire Spurs Scrutiny on Airbus A350 Maintenance

European aviation regulators have identified a potentially flawed cleaning process during maintenance as a key factor in an engine fire that forced a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350, carrying 348 people, to return to base. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has requested airlines to inspect engines on additional A350 jets, though it has lessened its directive's urgency.

On September 2, inspectors found a ruptured fuel hose and other damaged components in the jet's No. 2 engine. The incident resulted in the grounding of multiple Cathay Pacific flights. Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) noted that fuel leaks through ruptured hoses could lead to engine fires if not promptly detected and addressed.

EASA's updated guidance focused on engine maintenance practices, highlighting the role of a specific cleaning process in hose degradation. The aborted flight has drawn global attention to air safety, and analysts believe that the issue implies minimal disruption to the engine industry despite Rolls-Royce's initial stock dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024