Engine Fire Spurs Scrutiny on Airbus A350 Maintenance

European aviation regulators have identified a potentially flawed cleaning process during maintenance as a key factor in an engine fire that forced a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350, carrying 348 people, to return to base. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has requested airlines to inspect engines on additional A350 jets, though it has lessened its directive's urgency.

On September 2, inspectors found a ruptured fuel hose and other damaged components in the jet's No. 2 engine. The incident resulted in the grounding of multiple Cathay Pacific flights. Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) noted that fuel leaks through ruptured hoses could lead to engine fires if not promptly detected and addressed.

EASA's updated guidance focused on engine maintenance practices, highlighting the role of a specific cleaning process in hose degradation. The aborted flight has drawn global attention to air safety, and analysts believe that the issue implies minimal disruption to the engine industry despite Rolls-Royce's initial stock dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)