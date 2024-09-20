Left Menu

Bollywood Producer Vinod Bachchan Honored with Global Prestige Award at UK Parliament

Renowned Bollywood producer Vinod Bachchan received the Global Prestige Award at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. He announced plans for sequels to his hit films and future projects in the UK, aiming to foster cultural exchange between India and the UK.

Film Producer Vinod Bachchan Honored at the House of Lords, UK Parliament. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], September 20: Bollywood's celebrated producer Vinod Bachchan was awarded the Global Prestige Award at the UK Parliament's House of Lords. The accolade, presented by Lord Bellamy KC and Lord Rami Ranger CBE, recognizes Bachchan's significant contributions to the Indian film industry.

Bachchan, known for producing hits like 'Tanu Weds Manu,' 'Zila Ghaziabad,' 'Ginny Weds Sunny,' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,' received the award for his efforts in promoting Indian cinema and culture globally. Accepting the honor, Bachchan shared exciting updates indicating sequels to 'Ginny Weds Sunny' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' are in development. He also announced plans to scout locations in the UK for future projects, aiming to strengthen cinematic ties between India and the UK.

'It's a privilege to be here,' Bachchan said, expressing gratitude for the recognition. He praised figures like Lord Rami Ranger for their inspirational nationalism, emphasizing the importance of cinematic collaboration to promote cultural heritage between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

