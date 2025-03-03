Left Menu

DNEG Shines at Visual Effects Oscars: A Milestone for Indian Cinema

DNEG, led by Namit Malhotra, secures its eighth Oscar for visual effects with 'Dune: Part Two', marking a significant achievement for Indian film production in Hollywood. The company, renowned for its work on major films, continues its streak of excellence in the VFX industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:54 IST
Dune: Part Two (Photo/DNEG team). Image Credit: ANI
Indian film producer Namit Malhotra's company, DNEG, has once again put India on the map by securing its eighth Oscar at the Visual Effects awards for their exceptional work on 'Dune: Part Two', starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. This victory represents DNEG's continual dominance in the visual effects industry.

The award was received by DNEG VFX Supervisors Stephen James and Rhys Salcombe, along with Production VFX Supervisor Paul Lambert and Special Effects Supervisor Gerd Nefzer. Their win adds to DNEG's impressive track record, including previous Oscars for films like 'Dune: Part One', 'Tenet', and 'Inception'.

Meanwhile, Namit Malhotra, who also founded Prime Focus, is involved in the production of the forthcoming feature 'Ramayana', set to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. 'Dune: Part Two' continues the saga of Paul Atreides as he joins forces with the Fremen in an epic battle against the tyrannical Harkonnen empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

