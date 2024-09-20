Potential Influx in Indian Bond Markets as Fed Cuts Rates, SBI Report Anticipates

Indian bond markets are poised for substantial inflows in the upcoming months, spurred by a recent Federal Reserve rate cut, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI). This influx could facilitate the Indian government's fiscal deficit management, enhancing the nation's liquidity.

The report highlights that the bond markets may attract greater inflows owing to ongoing rate differentials and the government's commitment to lower fiscal deficits. Additionally, it notes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is diverging from the US Federal Reserve's policy decisions, focusing instead on India's financial stability supported by domestic demand and supply.

RBI's shift towards a self-reliant financial system indicates a departure from the 'Follow the Fed' approach. However, the report warns that increased liquidity from global markets, especially the US, could exert downward pressure on the Indian Rupee (INR) to maintain trade competitiveness despite the weakening US Dollar (USD).

This could lead to adjustments in the USD/INR exchange rate, enabling India to remain competitive in global trade. The report also suggests that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate cut may influence RBI's interest rate decisions indirectly due to its impact on domestic inflation via international prices.

Overall, while India's bond markets stand to benefit from stable financial policies, potential shifts in the exchange rate could help balance the economy in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)