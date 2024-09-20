GeM Reduces Transaction Charges to Boost Public Procurement
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has announced a significant reduction in transaction charges for sellers and service providers. This move, part of the government's 100 days initiative, aims to foster ease of doing business and create a more inclusive economy. The new policy will benefit many small-scale businesses.
Ajit B Chavan, Additional CEO of GeM, stated that this 'bold' initiative is part of the government's 100 days plan to enhance ease of doing business and build a more inclusive economy.
Effective from August 9, the new revenue policy eliminates charges for orders up to Rs 10 Lakh and substantially decreases fees for higher order values. Nearly 97% of transactions on GeM will now attract zero charges, benefiting small-scale businesses the most.
