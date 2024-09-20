Left Menu

Brussels Airlines Cancels Majority of Flights Amid National Strike

Brussels Airlines announced it would cancel most of its flights on October 1 due to a national strike by security workers. The strike will significantly impact operations at Brussels Airport, prompting the airline to cancel 80% of its scheduled flights and offer alternatives to affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels Airlines will cancel most of its flights on October 1 due to a Belgian national strike by security workers, the airline announced on Friday. This significant disruption at Brussels Airport, the country's largest, has led to a drastic reduction in security screenings.

The airport forecasted a major operational impact as a large number of security staff are expected to participate. In response, Brussels Airlines, a significant airline based at the airport and part of the Lufthansa Group, said it would cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for that day. Affected passengers will be offered alternatives, including flights on earlier or later dates or reroutes through other Lufthansa Group hubs.

This strike follows recent disruptions at another Belgian airport, Charleroi, a major hub for budget airline Ryanair, where employee strikes caused significant flight delays and cancellations less than a month ago.

